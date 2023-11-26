(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet on Thursday after delaying their weekend gathering amid a dispute over output quotas for African members. Meanwhile, the COP28 climate summit kicks off in Dubai with nearly 200 countries set to evaluate the progress — or lack thereof — they have made to meet the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement, namely limiting global warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels. The annual event, hosted by the United Nations, comes in a year that saw scorching heat, devastating wildfires and backlogs due to drought at some of the world’s most important waterways for trade, including the Panama Canal and Mississippi River.

Here are five notable charts to consider in global commodity markets as the week gets underway.

Oil

Crude oil futures have had a rocky November, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent heading for their second consecutive monthly drop. It’s a marked shift since both contracts surged to their 2023 highs in late September. The softness has been driven by rising US stockpiles, increased supplies from non-OPEC+ countries and subdued concerns over regional contagion of the Israel-Hamas war. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will discuss production quotas when members meet virtually this week, instead of in-person as initially planned for the postponed event, with OPEC watchers seeing an increased chance of deeper supply cuts.

Climate

Canada’s record wildfires are destroying the country’s natural carbon sinks. Almost 300 fires are still burning across the country, with nearly 70 of them raging out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That has resulted in a record amount of carbon emissions, more than triple the previous record, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. The fires have been blamed on a lack of snow and drought across large parts of the country last winter.

Shipping

Conditions on the Mississippi are once again a cause for concern. Despite water levels rebounding in October after an extended decline since June, the river is poised to shrink through early December amid below-average rains, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The situation is the latest example of how extreme weather brought on by climate change is plaguing trade and threatening to further increase the cost of moving corn and soybeans from the Midwest to Gulf Coast terminals as barges face delays and are forced to carry reduced loads.

Energy Transition

The global solar industry is installing record volumes of photovoltaic modules and selling at record-low prices, according to BloombergNEF. Installations this year are forecast to reach 413 gigawatts, exceeding BNEF’s previous estimates, largely due to increases in mainland China. Weakness in some other markets could reflect a “hangover” from demand pulled forward into 2022 by the energy crisis, BNEF said.

Petrobras

Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA just announced a 31% increase to its five-year investment plan in a major shift away from the cost-control strategy that had prevailed under previous management. The plan comes as Petrobras boss Jean Paul Prates is under increasing pressure from government officials to lower fuel prices and more closely align company strategy with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s efforts to fight inflation and boost Brazil’s economy. The oil giant is scheduled to hold its annual investor day on Tuesday in New York, when shareholders will get a better sense of the new initiatives. Petrobras shares have outperformed peers this year, including the six Big Oil firms.

--With assistance from Tarso Veloso and Jenny Chase.

