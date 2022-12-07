Dec 7, 2022
Five Key Takeaways From Peru’s Political Crisis, Castillo’s Ouster
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here are five key takeaways from the wild political crisis that unfolded in Peru Wednesday. Click here for our TOPLive blog.
- After unilaterally dissolving congress, Pedro Castillo was impeached as president and is now being detained by Peruvian police.
- His vice president, Dina Boluarte, was sworn in as the new president, becoming the first female leader in Peru’s history.
- Boluarte called for a political truce and national unity, vowing to build a broad ministerial cabinet reflective of all interests.
- After an initial selloff, Peru’s currency and stocks finished stronger for the day.
- Castillo’s move to dissolve congress was rejected by foreign governments, the military and many of his own allies. Mexico’s foreign minister offered to give Castillo asylum.
