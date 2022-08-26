(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department was forced to release a 32-page affidavit and 6 pages of accompanying material that it used to convince a judge to issue a search warrant of Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what we learned:

The 15 boxes of material that Trump turned over to the National Archives in January included 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 labeled confidential, 92 that were secret and 25 marked top secret. “Several of the documents” also had what appeared to be handwritten notes by the former president, the affidavit states.

Some of the materials in question contained marking indicating that they contained information derived from intercepts of foreign communications, intelligence gained from human sources, data collected under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, information barred from release to foreign nationals, and information that can be disseminated only with the approval of its originator.

The FBI agent believed that a storage room, Trump’s residential suite, Pine Hall, his “45 Office,” and other spaces within Mar-a-Lago were not “authorized locations for the storage of classified information” or National Defense Information.

The agent said there was probable cause to believe that additional classified material or presidential records were still at Mar-a-Lago, along with evidence of obstruction.

Trump’s lawyer argued that the former president had an “absolute authority to declassify documents” and that any removal of classified documents would not be a crime, because the criminal statute doesn’t apply to the president.

