Five Soldiers Killed in Ambush in India’s Manipur, Minister Says
(Bloomberg) -- Five Indian solders were killed in an ambush in the northeastern state of Manipur, the country’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a Twitter post.
The attack in the Churachandpur district killed a commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles, four soldiers and two family members, Singh said. “The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” the minister said.
Another four soldiers were injured in the incident, according to the spokesman of the Indian Army.
