(Bloomberg) -- A guest who checked into a five-star Delhi hotel for a single night stayed almost two years before checking out without paying his huge bill, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

Ankush Dutta spent 603 nights at the Roseate House hotel near the capital’s international airport, according to the newspaper, racking up a bill of over INR 5.8 million ($71,000) before walking out in January 2021.

The hefty unpaid bill only came to light when records were later checked. The hotel board called in police and filed complaints against the guest, the front desk manager and several other staff members accused of helping him avoid payment.

The complaint said staff at the hotel “allegedly forged, deleted, added and falsified a large number of entries in the account of the said guest,” the Indian Express reported.

Roseate House did not immediately respond to a query from Bloomberg News sent outside normal business hours.

