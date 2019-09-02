(Bloomberg) -- Both the majority of Five Star Movement, Democratic Party PD supports are in favour of new Italian coalition government between two parties, according to polls by La7, mentioning SWG.

In details, 69% of PD voters are in favour of a new gov with Five Star Movement, compared with 51% of Five Star supporters

NOTE: Italy’s Conte Poised to Forge Government From Unlikely Alliance

