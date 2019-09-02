1h ago
Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Both the majority of Five Star Movement, Democratic Party PD supports are in favour of new Italian coalition government between two parties, according to polls by La7, mentioning SWG.
- In details, 69% of PD voters are in favour of a new gov with Five Star Movement, compared with 51% of Five Star supporters
- NOTE: Italy’s Conte Poised to Forge Government From Unlikely Alliance
