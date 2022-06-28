Jun 28, 2022
Five Takeaways From Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sentencing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing hearing Tuesday.
- US District Judge Alison Nathan sentenced Maxwell to 20 years in prison, less than the 30 to 55 years prosecutors had sought but more than the less-than-six-year term her attorneys had requested. The judge said a “substantial sentence will send an unmistakable message that those who engage in the sexual abuse and trafficking of underage victims will be held accountable by the law.”
- The sentence followed emotional testimony from five of Maxwell’s victims, who described the abuse they suffered at the hands of her and Jeffrey Epstein. Victim Sarah Ransome said she attempted suicide twice because of her encounters. “To Ghislaine I say, ‘You broke me in unfathomable ways. But you did not break my spirit, nor did you dampen my internal flame that now burns brighter than ever before,’” Ransome said.
- Maxwell’s attorneys acknowledged that the crimes she was convicted of were serious, but said the government’s request was out of proportion to her role in the scheme, noting that “Jeffrey Epstein would have faced the same sentence, and he is clearly far more culpable than Ghislaine Maxwell.”
- Maxwell herself addressed the victims, saying she was “sorry for the pain you have experienced.” “I hope this brings the women who have suffered some measure of peace,” she said, and helps “you put those experiences of so many years ago in a place that allows you to look forward and not back.”
- Prosecutors had urged the judge to impose a sentence above federal guidelines, asking Nathan “to send a message that those who conspire with sexual predators will be held responsible for their role in these crimes.”
