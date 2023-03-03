(Bloomberg) -- For the first time since the pandemic, oil traders from across the globe descended on London’s pubs and hotels for a week of gossip, chitchat and parties.

Among the topics under discussion were whether prices can return to $100 a barrel, how disrupted Russian diesel supply will be dealt with, and an upcoming overhaul of the world’s most important oil price.

Here are five oil-market takeaways from International Energy Week, an event which — at least on the party circuit — was predominantly a gathering of traders and executives involved in hydrocarbons:

1. Waiting on China

Though crude prices have been rangebound for most of the year, a lot of the talk at the gathering was that things look brighter in the second half of 2023.

Analyst presentations widely talked up the prospect of buoyant Chinese demand — particularly for aviation — later in the year. All the while OPEC+ is showing little inclination to change its output levels at a time when there’s political risk from Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East are rising again.

A recent spate of aggressive Chinese crude buying supports the case for higher prices in the coming months, Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura Group, said at a Bloomberg event.

2. Diesel worries

For diesel, some saw reason to be bullish on the second quarter, with supply set to be restricted by a sharp cut in Chinese oil product exports in March and refinery maintenance works in Europe. The European Union also just barred almost all seaborne imports from Russia, previously by far the bloc’s top external supplier.

A recent fire at BP Plc’s Rotterdam facility only adds to this picture, and there are also worries about Russia’s exports going forward — though this month is expected to see strong numbers.

China’s accelerated reopening will also support the price of jet fuel relative to diesel, with the country’s flight demand expected to rise to 90% of 2019 levels by the end of this year, according to Energy Aspects. Increased profits from making jet fuel would pressure oil refiners’ output of diesel.

3. Russia, the known unknown

Three weeks after Russia vowed to cut oil production in retaliation for sanctions, traders are still uncertain on how far the country’s output will fall.

“The market has been a bit surprised perhaps by how resilient the flows have been so far” as Russian crude cargoes are diverted from Europe to an energy-voracious Asia, said Trafigura’s Rahim said. But after the embargo’s recent expansion to include sales of refined products, “we’re going to see the rubber hit the road.”

Moscow has just lost a useful outlet as an Azeri-owned refinery in Turkey winds down purchases. Unable to find buyers for its fuels, Russia may try to push more of its raw crude towards its remaining customers, according to Rystad Energy.

4. One-sided market

Several traders said they were worried that much of the market had adopted the many of bullish views outlined above.

But when everyone is positioned in the same direction traders get twitchy. Speculators had the smallest short position in Brent for a decade earlier this month and a common sentence at numerous cocktail parties was something like: “Everyone is bullish, but that makes you feel kind of bearish, right?”

5. Brent’s big change

By the middle of the year, Dated Brent — the benchmark against which much of the world’s crude is priced — will change forever.

A basket of crudes from aging North Sea fields will be bolstered by an influx of new US oil. The move will have ramifications for everyone from North Sea crude traders, OPEC countries and gas producers, to US exporters, but how much the switch will impact pricing is unclear.

Some presentations talked up the prospect of a meaningful drop in the Dated Brent price as US crude is generally cheaper. Early trading of forward contracts shows little sign of such a move.

--With assistance from Asad Zulfiqar, Sherry Su and Sharon Cho.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.