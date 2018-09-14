Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here

Florence hits Carolina, Trump undermines Mnuchin on China talks, and Carney issues Brexit warning. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Storm surge

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rain lashed the North Carolina coast as Florence, now in category 1, moved ashore. More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled, factories shut and farmers rushed to save their crops as estimates for damage wreaked by the hurricane range between $10 billion and $20 billion. In Asia, Super Typhoon Mangkhut, packing gusts of over 200 miles per hour, has forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the Philippines as it makes its way toward Hong Kong.

Muddying waters

President Donald Trump damped hopes of a successful and timely outcome from proposed trade talks between the U.S. and China. In a tweet yesterday, he said that his officials “are under no pressure to make a deal,” a move seen as undercutting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who issued the invitation to Beijing. Chinese state media warned the nation shouldn’t expect a quick resolution as Trump has not changed his thinking.

Brexit warning

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney joined a meeting of U.K. government ministers yesterday to share worst-case economic scenarios used by the central bank as part of its Brexit planning. He warned of a 35 percent collapse in house prices and surging inflation that could lead to rate hikes. On the negotiation front, things seem to have slowed to a crawl. Today’s scheduled meeting between Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier will now just be a phone call, as both sides gear up for an informal EU summit next Thursday.

Markets rise

Overnight, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.2 percent while Japan’s Topix index closed 1.1 percent higher as stocks in the region climbed led by technology companies. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was 0.2 percent higher at 5:45 a.m. Eastern Time with miners and car-makers leading the advance. S&P 500 futures pointed to a gain at the open, the 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.985 percent and gold was higher.

Coming up…

U.S. retail sales data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. with expectations for the headline number to weaken to 0.4 percent. Industrial output figures at 9:15 a.m. are forecast to show an increase of 0.3 percent last month. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for September may tick higher to 96.6 when it is published at 10:00 a.m. Finally, the Baker Hughes rig count is due at 1:00 p.m.

What we've been reading

This is what's caught our eye over the last 24 hours.

Shiller says U.S. stocks could go “a lot higher” before dropping.

Ex-billionaire drops lawsuit against brother after mom steps in.

The secretive Chinese shadow banker in short sellers’ crosshairs.

Humans having fewer babies is a big economic problem.

Mystery of the $2 billion Bitcoin whale that fueled a selloff.

The new Venezuelan currency is just three weeks old and inflation’s already 100%.

Plants are not as passive as they seem.

To contact the author of this story: Lorcan Roche Kelly in Dublin at lrochekelly@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sid Verma at sverma100@bloomberg.net, Cecile Gutscher

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.