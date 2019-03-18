(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on what's moving European markets in your inbox every morning? Sign up here.

Good morning. An epic merger saga in Germany is coming to a head, the pound’s path is likely to the upside and the streets of Europe are awash with protest. Here’s what’s moving markets.

When Deutsche Met Coba

European banking’s longest will-they-won’t-they saga looks to be reaching its denouement. German lenders Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG have taken the leap and entered formal merger talks. There are still plenty of hurdles to clear, including potential job cuts, cost shredding and widespread concerns on both sides about how the deal would be structured and financed. The asset management arm Deutsche Bank spun off is also seeing interest from Allianz SE, so it won’t be a restful week in Frankfurt. Nor indeed in Amsterdam, where ING Groep NV has to contend with failing money laundering checks in Italy.

The Pound

Another week, another meaningful vote, another set of predictions about which way the pound will go. The political outcomes are now seen further removing the threat of no-deal, the bete noire of sterling, so the only way may be up. Beyond the currency, uncertainty still reigns. The European Union will likely tell the U.K. that if Brexit gets delayed beyond the end of June, then Britain will have to take part in the European Parliament elections, adding another potentially toxic event to Prime Minister Theresa May’s calendar if lawmakers don't bow to pressure and compromise.

Parisian Turmoil

Yellow Vest protests celebrated their 18th weekend, bringing violence back to the streets of Paris and putting further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to find a solution. That'll have to be balanced with the G7 presidency, during which the message from France to other major economies is that capitalism is tearing them apart. Political strife is never confined to a single location and Spain continues to make itself heard. Catalan protesters took to the streets of Madrid once more, just over a month before new elections at which more parties than normal will have a say in the outcome.

Stay the Course

Saudi Arabia has urged its OPEC+ allies to stay the course and be prepared to do what’s necessary to keep the oil market on track in the second half of 2019. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said U.S. inventories, a key concern for those worried about oversupply of crude, remain above normal levels and so the risk of a glut is still present. That'll be pleasing to oil bulls betting the cartel will do whatever it takes to prop up prices, even as some focus energy on the so-called “shaky six” OPEC nations at risk of seeing production slip.

Coming Up...

Monday may well prove the calm before the storm this week. We're due another meaningful vote on Brexit in the U.K. and then an EU summit to discuss the outcome. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are both expected to sound dovish when they make interest rate decisions and they aren't the only central bank games in town. Emerging markets investors will be closely watching decisions out of Brazil, Russia and from a trio of southeast Asian countries where analysts are preparing for rate cuts.

