Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here.

Disney’s Avengers: Endgame obliterates the box office, trade talks are set to resume in Beijing, and China’s biggest banks report earnings today. Here are some of this morning’s key stories.

Asian Equity Futures Point Higher

The yen, Aussie and kiwi were all little changed as the week's trading begins. Asian equity futures are mostly higher after U.S. stocks closed Friday at record highs on positive earnings news. Ten-year Treasury yields dropped below 2.50% after strong GPD data also signaled tepid inflation. Gold climbed.

Avengers: Endgame Sets Box Office Records

The box office's mightiest heroes. Avengers: Endgame smashed opening-weekend records with a global take of $1.2 billion. The Disney blockbuster raked in $350 million in the U.S. and Canada, besting the $258 mark held by last year's Infinity War. The worldwide total included a new-best $330.5 million in China. Disney now boasts the top four spots for opening weekends in North America, rounded out by The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens from the Star Wars franchise.

Trade Negotiations to Resume in Beijing

Trade talks return this week to Beijing, where Robert Lighthizer will meet with his Chinese counterparts amid signs both sides are mulling concessions. The Trump administration may give in on a proposal that U.S. drugs get less protection than they receive at home, people familiar said.

Abe Can’t Target End of Japan Farm Tariffs

Shinzo Abe told Trump that Japan can't provide agriculture concessions before U.S. elections, as the president had pushed for at their summit, the FT reported. Any trade deal will require U.S. Congressional approval, Tokyo's top negotiator said. The U.S. is backing Japan in a WTO seafood dispute with South Korea, Sankei reported.

China’s Big Banks Report Results

Five of China's biggest banks are up today with first-quarter earnings. Top line growth ICBC, CCB, Bank of China and Bank of Communications all probably had mild revenue gains, eroded by provisions due to deteriorating loan quality, according to BI. China Merchants Bank may outperform its peers. PetroChina and Sinopec numbers, also due, should improve on higher oil prices.

What we’ve been reading:

This is what caught our eye over the last 24 hours.

Investors brace for a big week of economic insights.

Tech’s $1 trillion rally keeps on rolling.

China’s $3.4 billion Dubai trading initiative.

U.S. agreed to pay North Korea for Warmbier, but didn’t.

Mark Zuckerberg builds a light box.

To contact the author of this story: Peter Newcomb in New York at pnewcomb2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.