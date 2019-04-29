Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Markets Open

U.S. stocks hit another record high but pared gains ahead of Alphabet’s report. Hang Seng and Nikkei futures are also pointing to a higher open. Treasury yields rose after a large five-year block sale. Most G-10 currencies gained versus the dollar; the yen declined. Crude rebounded in a volatile session amid worries over disruptions to Iranian oil, while gold fell. And a reminder: Japanese markets are closed for the week.

Google Parent Earnings Disappoint

Alphabet’s first-quarter revenue missed, sparking concern advertisers are shifting some spending from Google to digital rivals. Sales came in at $29.5 billion, excluding payments to distribution partners. Wall Street was looking for $30.04 billion. Shares fell more than 7% in late trading.

Boeing Stays the Course

Boeing stood by the system linked to two fatal 737 Max crashes. CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled by reporters following the planemaker's shareholder meeting, but he wouldn't agree that the original design of the best-selling jet was flawed. He opened the gathering with a moment of silence for the victims and repeatedly vowed to reinforce the company's integrity and safety in the wake of the accidents.

Anadarko Tangos Again With Occidental

Anadarko will resume takeover talks with Occidental after deciding the $38 billion offer may result in a superior proposal to Chevron's. The company said its merger agreement with Chevron remains in effect. While Chevron could top Occidental's offer, it may opt to avoid an expensive bidding war, Jefferies said. Taking the $1 billion break fee and walking away would be an acceptable outcome.

It’s Getting Crowded in Jakarta

Indonesia plans to relocate its administrative capital from Jakarta, with the move set to take up to a decade and cost as much as $33 billion. President Joko Widodo ordered ministers to formulate a financing plan for the move, with private investment set to play a key role. The plan envisages relocating government and its executive branch, ministries and the parliament while retaining the central bank as well as trade and investment functions in Jakarta.

