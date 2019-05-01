Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

The Fed stands pat, mostly. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calls China trade talks “productive,” and yet another Brexit compromise is brewing. Here’s what’s moving markets.

Fed Stands Pat

Jerome Powell showed no signs of giving up the Fed's patient stance on interest rates, despite conflicting currents in the economy. As Fed policymakers wrapped up their two-day meeting, they voted unanimously to keep borrowing costs unchanged, a day after Donald Trump's demand that they cut them by a percentage point to fuel growth. Still, traders have expected the next move to be a downward one in light of subdued inflation, which the Fed indicated might pick up.

Markets React

U.S. stocks reversed course and fell with Treasuries after Powell said there's no strong case for the Fed to move rates either way, damping expectations for a cut. The dollar was mostly higher, with the Aussie and kiwi leading declines. The Hang Seng reopens Thursday and futures are slightly up. Japanese markets remain closed for the week.

Mnuchin Calls Trade Talks ‘Productive’

Trade talks that just ended in Beijing were "productive," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet, adding that Vice Premier Liu He will return to Washington next week for another round. The two sides are getting closer to a deal that includes a staged rollback of Trump's tariffs, with some staying until after the 2020 election, Politico reported.

Guaido’s High-Risk Gamble Flops

Juan Guaido's failed ploy Tuesday to convince the Venezuelan military to topple President Nicolas Maduro's government handed the opposition leader his biggest setback yet and raised crucial questions: Will Maduro use this moment to jail him once and for all? And if he does, what will Washington do? For now, an odd truce has taken hold, with the country settling back into a strange status quo, and U.S. officials have upped their rhetorical pressure on Maduro.

Brexit Back on the Dance Floor

Is a new Brexit compromise coming? Theresa May and her archrival Jeremy Corbyn look like they're nearing one, after a month of talks that seemed doomed. Both camps talked up the prospects, and Wednesday, May signaled she might budge on a key red line: a permanent customs union with the EU. In personnel news, she fired her defense secretary over the much-decried leak from a meeting on Huawei's role in Britain's 5G rollout. And she wants women to apply to head the Bank of England.

