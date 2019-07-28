Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here

Trade talks resume, unrest in Hong Kong, and a ramp up in no-deal Brexit planning.

Trade Talks

Almost three months after their trade talks broke down in acrimony, Chinese and American negotiators meet again in Shanghai this week amid tempered expectations for breakthroughs in their yearlong trade war. Two days of talks are scheduled to restart Tuesday after an uneasy truce reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, last month. Deep tensions remain, though, and recent days have brought mixed signals from both sides, with neither showing an urge to compromise.

Hong Kong Unrest

From an airport sit-in to violent clashes in a suburban area to aimless marches through busy shopping districts, Hong Kong’s weekend of unrest illustrated the challenge of quelling a protest movement that’s leaderless, unpredictable and widespread. Police on Sunday fired tear gas and charged at thousands of black-clad protesters who gathered to air their grievances for the eighth straight weekend. They marched east through the city’s central business district, then west, before spontaneously splitting in two. The shifting tactics seemed to catch police off guard as demonstrators again focused their anger at officers following a day of clashes in Yuen Long near the mainland Chinese border.

Brexit Plans

Boris Johnson is getting serious about a no-deal Brexit. The U.K. PM formed a war cabinet of six senior ministers to plan for an exit by Oct. 31, with senior aide Dominic Cummings saying the divorce will happen by "any means necessary," according to the Sunday Times. Johnson is prepared to suspend Parliament or hold an election to thwart those that may get in his way. "No deal is now a very real prospect," Michael Gove wrote in the newspaper.

Warning to the World

As the world sinks into an era of ever-lower interest rates and a chasm of negative-yielding bonds, Japan’s experience offers investors an invaluable precedent. It’s two decades since the nation pioneered zero rates and more than six years into central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda’s record stimulus. The money managers who’ve witnessed it all provide unique insights into strategies to survive such a regime.

Markets Wrap

Asian stocks looked set to start the week on a mixed note as U.S.-China trade talks resume and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decade. Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Australia, while Hong Kong contracts inched lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes hit fresh records Friday as technology shares rallied. Treasuries were little changed and the dollar advanced against its major peers after White House adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. has ruled out plans to intervene in foreign-exchange markets.

What we've been reading:

Get ready for the world economy’s biggest week of 2019

Trump taps Mueller inquisitor Ratcliffe to be intelligence chief

Jack Ma’s $290 billion loan machine is changing Chinese banking

The troubled history of Mylan, founded by two U.S. Army Buddies

Great white shark fever sweeps Cape Cod

Photo of blindfolded American teen rocks Rome cop killer case

To contact the author of this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alex Millson at amillson@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.