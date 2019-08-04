Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

A general strike in Hong Kong, trade tensions and another tanker seized in the Gulf. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about.

Hong Kong Strike

Beijing won't sit by and let the disruption in Hong Kong go on, according to a Xinhua commentary published on Sunday. It didn't specify what steps China might take. The warning didn't immediately affect behavior in the city, where clashes continued into the evening, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters blocking roads in Causeway Bay. There were rival pro- and anti-government protests on Saturday. Protesters look to shut down the city with a general strike today.

Trade Pressure

President Donald Trump said “things are going along very well with China,” two days after he ratcheted up pressure on Beijing. Trump overruled advisers who opposed the levies, the WSJ reported. The People's Daily said the step "seriously breached" a truce, and Beijing's UN ambassador said the issue risks undermining North Korea talks.

Iran Seizure

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized another foreign oil tanker. The vessel — the third seized by the Guards in the Persian Gulf since July 14 — is suspected of smuggling a large volume of fuel, according to Tehran. Iraq denied a report that it owned the ship. The move is likely to compound concerns about the safety of shipping in a region crucial to oil exports.

Election Speculation

Speculation is building that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting ready to call a snap election. He pledged $2.2 billion for Britain's hospitals, the sort of promise that ruling political parties tend to resort to when they're plotting for an election campaign. Meanwhile, with Johnson committed to taking the U.K. out of Europe by Oct. 31, here’s the plan to avert banking chaos if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

Market Watch

Asian stocks are set to remain under pressure Monday as investors fretted over President Donald Trump’s escalation of the trade war with China. Futures pointed lower in Japan and Hong Kong, which will in focus as protesters looked to shut down the city with a general strike on Monday. China’s yuan will also be closely watched after it tumbled to the weakest since November. The yen was little changed in early trading.

