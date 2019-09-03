Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. U.K. election speculation is gathering pace, Washington and Beijing can't agree on a meeting schedule, one major bank has turned bullish on stocks and it's the end of an era for a British retailer. Here's what's moving markets.

Election Looming

New puppy owner Boris Johnson says he doesn’t want a U.K. general election, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get one. Members of Parliament are planning to pass legislation Tuesday evening to force the prime minister to delay Brexit until Jan. 31 unless he can get a new agreement with the European Union by mid-October. Johnson will try to trigger a snap election on Oct. 14 if he loses the crunch vote in Parliament. Bookmaker William Hill offers odds of 1/6 – an implied probability of 86% – that Britons will be voting before the year’s out.

Trade Uncertainty Weighs

Asian stocks were mixed in thin trading amid yet more tariff war gloom, as Chinese and U.S. officials struggled to agree on scheduling for a planned meeting this month, according to people familiar with the discussions. That’s after Washington rejected Beijing’s request to delay tariffs that took effect over the weekend. But while the date for a visit of Chinese officials to the U.S. capital hasn’t been set, that’s not necessarily a sign it won’t happen.

JPMorgan Says Buy

While trade woes are surely set to damp stock market sentiment in the near term, technical indicators and monetary easing from central banks should outweigh the impact, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co., which thinks it’s finally time to buy stocks.“We now advise to add risk back again,’’ the strategists wrote Monday. It appears not everyone agrees, however. Just look at the gold market: Inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds topped 100 tons in August to hit the highest since February 2013 as investors sought havens.

M&S Out

It’s the end of an era for U.K. retail institution Marks & Spencer Group Plc, which is set to be demoted from London’s benchmark FTSE 100 Index, ending a 35-year stay, according to indicative results from provider FTSE Russell that are due to be confirmed Wednesday. The company now has a market capitalization of just 3.7 billion pounds ($4.5 billion), down from a peak of about 18 billion pounds in 1997. M&S is expected to join software-maker Micro Focus International Plc and home and motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

Coming Up...

U.K. construction PMI data is due to be released, but will surely be overshadowed by events in Westminster. Here’s a run-down of the key macroeconomic events around the globe we’re watching this week. Corporate earnings are limited again, although we’ll get updates from French telecom company Iliad SA and, in the U.K., Restaurant Group Plc and Welsh chip-maker IQE Plc.

