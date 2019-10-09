Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Tensions are mounting between the U.S. and China, Turkish troops will soon be on the move and Brexit talks are devolving into a blame game. Here’s what’s moving markets.

China Tensions

This was supposed to be the week that the U.S.-China trade talks got back on track. Don’t count on it, given the deteriorating relations between the two over the past 48 hours, with the U.S. cracking down on China over human rights and the National Basketball Association running afoul of Chinese sensibilities. While those two incidents ostensibly are unconnected to the negotiations that are due to resume tomorrow in Washington, investors are making it clear that they’re worried. Stocks tanked in the U.S. overnight, with China-linked shares underperforming.

Turkey’s Incursion

Turkey’s planned military incursion into Syria is weighing on Turkish stock prices this week. Beyond that, the implications for global markets aren’t immediately obvious, but anything that adds to instability in the region will be watched carefully by investors. Troops will be on the move “shortly,” a government official said early Wednesday. The lira lost ground against the dollar after the statement.

Blame Game

While Brexit fatigue set in long ago for many people, the stakes are so high, with everything from flu shots to auto factories in the balance, one could be forgiven for thinking that the leaders involved can’t lose focus on their goal of agreeing on a plan for the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Alas, the news isn’t encouraging. The U.K. and the EU are in an angry stalemate, with each accusing the other of refusing to budge.

Trump vs Democrats

We’re not in the business of making predictions here at Five Things, but it seems like a fair bet that the U.S. newsflow is likely to be dominated in coming days by the impeachment fight on Capitol Hill, and we wouldn’t be surprised if news stories start asking if there is a “constitutional crisis” in the works. President Donald Trump is fighting congressional Democrats at every turn, calling their impeachment inquiry invalid and unconstitutional, and the party shows no signs of backing down in its push for documents and testimony.

Coming Up…

Third-quarter earnings don’t kick off in earnest for another two weeks, so the corporate calendar remains light. Today’s only real highlight is French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which reports third-quarter sales after the close and may give a sense of how much the industry has been affected by the unrest in Hong Kong. Stocks in Asia are lower, though the declines aren’t as steep as in the U.S. overnight, and European index futures point to a flat opening. Some investors have had enough, deciding that gold is the haven they need.

