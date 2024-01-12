(Bloomberg) -- Turkish jets pounded targets in northern Iraq and Syria following a deadly attack Friday against Turkey’s troops, while police rounded up over 100 people deemed to be “terror suspects.”

The attack came as militants from the separatist PKK attempted to infiltrate a Turkish army-controlled area in northern Iraq, killing nine soldiers and wounding four, according to a statement from Ankara late Friday.

In response, the military targeted locations in Iraq and Syria and killed 45 militants, the government said. Police rounded up 113 suspects in 32 Turkish cities while legal action was taken against dozens who allegedly disseminated “misleading information” about the incident on social media, it said.

On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting in Istanbul, attended by top officials including three cabinet ministers, chief of general staff and the head of the intelligence agency. In a statement later, the officials said Turkey won’t allow the establishment of a “terrorstan” along its southern borders.

The PKK, or Kurdistan Workers’ Party, has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey’s southeast since 1984 in a campaign that’s claimed tens of thousands of lives. Turkey often launches military operations against the group’s positions in neighboring Iraq and has called on NATO allies, including the US, to distance themselves from the militant group’s Syrian offshoots.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, canceled a political rally scheduled for Sunday. In a statement, it questioned whether the 20-month-long military operation in northern Iraq is effective in meeting its political and military aims.

Two similar attacks in December killed 12 Turkish soldiers, triggering a rare protest by the opposition as some questioned the logic of operating military bases deep in Iraqi territory. The CHP refrained from signing a joint “anti-terror” statement with the ruling party, and instead issued its own on the December attacks.

