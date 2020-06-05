(Bloomberg) -- Fivetran, a startup that specializes in data integration, is in advanced talks to raise new funding from investors including General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The new round is slated to value Fivetran at over $1 billion, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. A term sheet has yet to be signed, and as with all deals that aren’t finalized, components of the transaction could be adjusted, cautioned one of the people.

Representatives for Fivetran and Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment. General Catalyst wasn’t immediately reachable for comment.

Fivetran helps businesses consolidate and integrate data from disparate sources of analytics into so-called cloud warehouses. Among its enterprise customers are Conagra Brands Inc., ClassPass Inc., Square Inc., Talkdesk Inc. and Monzo Bank Ltd.

The Oakland, California-based company was last valued at $254 million when it raised $44 million in a round led by Andreessen in September, according to Pitchbook data.

The company, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer George Fraser, in April said enterprise software veteran and former Snowflake Inc. CEO Bob Muglia would join its board of directors as it was experiencing “explosive growth.” At the time, it said its customer base had grown 75% over the past year to more than 1,000 companies and almost 7,800 users.

Fivetran’s early investors include Matrix Partners and CEAS Investments.

(Updates with no comment from Andreessen in third paragraph.)

