(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s interest rate hike on Thursday shouldn’t be a burden to too many U.K. homeowners as they are cushioned by fixed mortgages, according to Bloomberg Economics. New lending on fixed rates soared above 90 percent in the first quarter of this year -- that’s up from only 46 percent 10 years earlier and means that now some 60 percent of all regulated mortgages are on fixed rates.

To contact the staff on this story: Niraj Shah (Economist) in London at nshah185@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net, Sheldon Reback

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.