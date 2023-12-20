(Bloomberg) -- Fixed wireless internet services from T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. have been able to maintain speedy broadband performance even as the networks take on thousands of new customers, according to a survey.

T-Mobile and Verizon each registered slightly above 120 megabits per second for downloads in the third quarter, according to data gathered by speed test firm Ookla LLC. It said T-Mobile maintained speeds at about the same level for four quarters and Verizon became faster.

The results likely come as a disappointment to cable providers, who are losing subscribers to the newer technology, which hooks homes up to the internet directly over a mobile network. Cable companies, whose service runs over lines buried in the ground, added more than 2 million broadband customers annually from 2018 to 2021, but growth stalled since fixed wireless came onto the scene.

Fixed wireless has been capturing more than 90% of broadband gains. T-Mobile and Verizon added 3.17 million subscribers in 2022, compared with about 490,000 for the three major public cable operators — Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. and Altice USA Inc. — according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

