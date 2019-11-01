(Bloomberg) -- After weeks of hand-wringing over its fate, the flagship store of Barneys New York Inc. will stay open for at least another year, albeit with a new format.

The store will morph into a “pop-up retail experience” including boutiques, art and other cultural events, according to a statement Friday from its new owner, Authentic Brands Group LLC.

The expensive rent at the Madison Avenue store was a major cause behind the retailer’s decision to seek Chapter 11 protection in August, and the location was expected to close under Authentic’s bid. The landlord, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., said the store will remain open in a smaller format for the next 12 months while longer-term solutions are explored.

“We are extremely disappointed by the outcome of today’s proceedings,” Daniel Levy, president of Ashkenazy, said in a statement, after the sale to Authentic was formalized in court. “We have come to terms with Authentic Brands Group, Barneys new owner, to keep the Madison Avenue store open in a smaller footprint.”

Authentic is buying the New York retailer with a plan to open shops in Saks Fifth Avenue stores and operate some free-standing stores. Creditors objected to its bid, calling it “devastating” because it called for more closings than other potential offers. But no other parties were able to assemble financing for a better offer, leaving Authentic as the new owner.

Authentic said that “the first order of business will be to reboot Barneys New York on the fifth floor of Saks Fifth Avenue’s newly renovated New York City flagship.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Lauren Coleman-Lochner in New York at llochner@bloomberg.net;Eliza Ronalds-Hannon in New York at eronaldshann@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rick Green at rgreen18@bloomberg.net, Dawn McCarty

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.