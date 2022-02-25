(Bloomberg) -- Say you fell asleep a decade ago -- maybe while reading a bulky regulatory filing about “payment for order flow” -- and just awoke.

After firing up Twitter or tuning into the latest congressional hearing, you discover people involved in the stock market are yelling about many of the same things. Then and now, few topics tend to get the blood boiling like PFOF, the system in which retail brokers send their clients’ orders off for execution by high-frequency trading firms like Citadel Securities or Virtu Financial Inc.

A trader named Sal Arnuk did a good bit of the criticizing a decade ago. He co-wrote a 2012 book titled “Broken Markets: How High Frequency Trading and Predatory Practices on Wall Street Are Destroying Investor Confidence and Your Portfolio.” He even got a shout-out in Michael Lewis’s 2014 book “Flash Boys,” which was so critical of high-frequency trading that Virtu delayed its initial public offering due to its publication.

Following your 10-year slumber, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see he’s still complaining. What would be shocking, however, is his Friday tweet announcing he’s got a new job. At Virtu. A high-frequency trader. One that does PFOF.

One thing that’s undeniable, despite all the critiques, is how deeply entrenched these computer-driven firms have become in the market. The payments they make to brokerages in exchange for their order flow allow for the commission-free trading that helped usher in a new generation of day traders and, for better or worse, the meme-stock frenzy of recent years.

The chief executive officer of XTX Markets, a Virtu rival, responded to Arnuk’s tweet by saying April Fool’s Day “came early this year,” then asked, “I just want to know if PFOF is good or bad now.”

Arnuk replied: “Kudos to the leadership at a firm that so values diverse thought that they would hire me, no? Pretty impressive.”

Arnuk wasn’t available for further comment.

