(Bloomberg) -- A flash-flood watch was issued for the District of Columbia and surrounding areas for Thursday, weather that could complicate July 4th celebrations on the National Mall including a speech by President Donald Trump.

Slow-moving rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 1 p.m. and will likely diminish by early evening, the National Weather Service said in an alert. Thousands of people are gathering in Washington to celebrate Independence Day. Events, including Trump’s speech, begin Thursday evening.

“Torrential rainfall rates may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time,” the NWS said in its alert, with the watch in effect until 8 p.m. “This may cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas.”

The city will host an evening program on the National Mall, which will include flyovers by fighter jets, bombers and even Air Force One, and Trump’s speech at 6:30 p.m. A concert on the west lawn of the Capitol building is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will culminate with fireworks.

The weather service advised the public to closely monitor the forecast in the event flood conditions develop.

