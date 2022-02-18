(Bloomberg) -- Rockefeller Capital Management added its second Denver-based team of advisers from Merrill Lynch in less than a year as the investment firm continues its expansion across the U.S. Southwest.

The four-member team led by Brent Hablutzel will report to managing director Michael Armando, New York-based Rockefeller said Friday in a statement.

Founded in 2018, Rockefeller Capital oversees about $95 billion in client assets across its family office, advisory and wealth management business lines. It has been expanding rapidly under Chief Executive Officer Greg Fleming, who previously ran Merrill Lynch’s global investment bank and was president of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Colorado has experienced an influx of wealthy residents in recent years, many of whom have flocked to pricey ski towns such as Aspen, and tech hubs, like Boulder. The pandemic has also converted many part-timers into full-time residents, driving up demand for local managers.

Last year, Rockefeller Capital added another Denver-based team from Merrill Lynch, the Richeda and Farr Group.

