(Bloomberg) -- Rockefeller Capital Management is in talks to buy at least part of a Silicon Valley-based wealth adviser from Bank of Montreal as its targets one of the fastest growing source of affluence in the U.S.

The investment firm led by former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming is looking to acquire assets from Redwood City, California-based CTC|myCFO, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Discussions are still underway, and the deal may fall through, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

Representatives for Bank of Montreal and Rockefeller declined to comment.

Fleming, 55, former head of Morgan Stanley’s retail brokerage, has sought to expand Rockefeller Capital since taking over as chief executive officer in March. The New York-based company is interested in acquiring other wealth-management firms, particularly on the West Coast, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

See also: Fleming taps Morgan Stanley talent for Rockefeller wealth firm

MyCFO, which specializes in wealth-planning and accounting services, has strong ties with billionaire entrepreneurs and counts Laurene Powell Jobs’s Emerson Collective among its clients, according to filings. Netscape Communications Corp. co-founder James Clark founded myCFO in 1999 and sold most of the firm to Bank of Montreal in 2002. A decade later, the lender purchased CTC Consulting and combined the two units to form CTC|myCFO.

Rockefeller Capital traces its roots to Rockefeller & Co., once the family office of John D. Rockefeller that later evolved into a business serving wealthy families, endowments and foundations. Fleming has said he intends to create a unit focusing on advising large multinational companies and wants to attract a broader segment of wealthy clients.

--With assistance from Doug Alexander.

To contact the reporters on this story: Simone Foxman in New York at sfoxman4@bloomberg.net;Gillian Tan in New York at gtan129@bloomberg.net;Sonali Basak in New York at sbasak7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pierre Paulden at ppaulden@bloomberg.net, Steven Crabill, Peter Eichenbaum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.