Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday ordered the drawing up of “flexible marketing policies” for the Suez Canal to help the international waterway better cope with the economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Measures should find a balance between maintaining the rates of traffic through the canal and integrating services that would attract additional ships, El-Sisi said in comments reported by the state-run Middle East News Agency.

The report didn’t specify what policies could be formulated. But the North African nation, which had expanded the vital waterway in 2015, has been working on developing port infrastructure and to develop economic zones in a bid to attract more foreign investors and manufacturing.

