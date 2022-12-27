(Bloomberg) -- Flight cancellations that disrupted U.S. travel over the Christmas weekend stretched into Monday, with winter storms further pressuring carriers that were already short-staffed because of spreading Covid-19 cases.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Monday as of 1 p.m. New York time, after more than 2,800 were dropped over the weekend, according to data from FlightAware.com. One of the hardest-hit carriers was Alaska Air Group Inc., whose operations at its main base at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were affected by snowfall and some of the region’s coldest temperatures in years.

An omicron-fueled wave of Covid cases remains a concern, weighing on airline shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it canceled about 2.9% of its scheduled flights Monday due to omicron-related staffing issues. Airlines have taken various steps to prevent infections among their crews, including a vaccine mandate at United and a monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees at Delta Air Lines Inc. Major airlines have said most of their employees have been vaccinated.

Anthony Fauci, a top medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said earlier that a domestic-travel vaccination rule should be considered to curb the spread of the virus on airplanes. Studies have shown that people who get three doses of certain Covid-19 vaccines have protection against omicron, although breakthrough infections are becoming increasingly common. The Airlines for America lobby group said it’s been told that such a mandate isn’t coming in the near term.

American Airlines Group Inc. scrapped 2% of flights on Monday according to FlightAware and said it had “nothing new to share” on cancellations. Delta’s cancellation rate was also 2%. The airline didn’t immediately respond to requests for information. Southwest Airlines Co. said it had 50 cancellations out of 3,600 flights scheduled for Monday, and none were due to Covid-19.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. canceled all of its domestic flights before 8 a.m. Central Time on Monday because of a “temporary third-party network system outage” that required it to temporarily switch to manually processes. While the issue was resolved by midday, Sun Country said it expected delays across its system on Monday.

At Alaska Airlines, 137 flights had been canceled Monday, or about 20% of the carrier’s schedule, according to FlightAware; the carrier grounded 196 flights on Sunday.

SkyWest Inc., which operates regional flights for United, Delta, American and Alaska, canceled 259, or 11%, of its flights Monday and an additional 12% were delayed, according to FlightAware data.

The airline is “working to recover after weather impacting several hubs, as well as increased COVID cases and quarantines amongst crewmembers, have resulted in higher than normal flight cancels through the weekend and today,” St. George, Utah-based SkyWest said in a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.