(Bloomberg) -- A winter storm that slammed Washington with its biggest snowfall since 2019 snarled flights in the region for a second day, accounting for the bulk of cancellations across the U.S.

Some 21% of flights at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were grounded Tuesday morning, according to FlightAware.com. At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 18% of flights were scrubbed.

About 1,200 flights were dropped nationwide, continuing a string of cancellations that began before the Christmas holiday, many of them as coronavirus infections caused staffing shortages.

Southwest Airlines Co., which has a significant presence at BWI, canceled 10% of its flights Tuesday, while JetBlue Airways Corp. grounded 11%.

More than 3,200 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday, the most in more than a month. Nearly 18,000 flights were parked in the U.S. from Dec. 24 through Monday, according to FlightAware, while more than 67,500 were delayed.

