(Bloomberg) -- Flight operations at Hamburg Airport will remain canceled for an undetermined period of time as police try to diffuse a hostage incident.

On Saturday evening, a man broke through a barrier with his vehicle and drove onto the airfield, according to the newspaper Bild. The armed man is holding his four-year-old daughter hostage in the car and is demanding to be flown to Turkey with the child.

According to the airport, flight operations were suspended at 20:24 local time on Saturday. As things stand, 61 flights of 286 scheduled have already been canceled, with more groundings expected if the situation isn’t resolved.

“We can confirm that a person gained unauthorized access to the security area of the airport last night using brute force,” says Janet Niemeyer, press officer at Hamburg Airport. “The police operation is still ongoing. It is currently still unclear when flight operations can be resumed.”

According to Bild, the hostage-taker drove directly to the airfield and stopped next to a Turkish Airlines passenger plane. The police assume that a custody dispute is behind the hostage-taking.

A total of 139 departures and 147 arrivals with around 34,500 passengers were planned for today at Hamburg Airport. The police are asking all passengers and people picking up passengers not to come to the airport.

At Frankfurt Airport currently there are two flights to Hamburg canceled while other flights to the destination are still shown as scheduled. In Munich, four flights to Hamburg are currently displayed as canceled.

