(Bloomberg) -- Scotland is bracing for another weekend of extreme weather with an increased risk of flooding just days after Storm Babet hammered the coastlines of the North Sea.

Parts of northeast Scotland that are recovering from last weekend’s flooding may see significant rainfall through Sunday, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

River levels are not expected to be as high as during last weekend’s storm, but there’s a danger of flooding from surface water as the rain falls on already wet ground, the agency said.

Europe has been hard hit by extreme weather this year, experiencing some of the hottest months on record in certain areas followed by sudden rainfall. Heavy rain is now disrupting transport and energy infrastructure in Scotland, which is home to the UK’s largest oil and gas fields.

Train operator ScotRail said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there will be no direct services between the central belt — the most populated part of Scotland — and Aberdeen and Inverness until Sunday due to the weather. Parts of southwest Scotland may also experience flooding.

Rain is also forecast for London and other parts of southeast England this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning. The rain may lead to some flooding and transport disruption, it said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.