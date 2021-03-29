(Bloomberg) -- Record rainfall that inundated Nashville, Tennessee, and killed four people will be followed by another round of heavy showers, complicating the city’s recovery efforts.

Some 5.75 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell on Saturday, the most ever in 24 hours for March, and the total reached more than 7 inches through Sunday, said Sam Herron, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Another round of downpours is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday, though it’s not expected to be as severe.

“It will aggravate conditions where flooding is still going on,” Herron said by telephone. “Once that moves through, we will have a long period of dry weather after that which will be a good time to recover.”

Nashville’s fourth-wettest day on record Saturday pushed area rivers over their banks. While much of the water is starting to recede, the additional showers will slow the decline, he said. Four people died and 130 were rescued over the weekend, according to the Tennessean.

The Cumberland River through Nashville crested nearly 2.5 feet above flood stage Monday and is forecast to fall through the rest of the week, the weather service said.

