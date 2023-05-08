(Bloomberg) -- More than 270 people are dead and at least 300 still missing after flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Heavy rains between May 2 and 4 led multiple rivers to flood and caused landslides that destroyed more than 1,200 homes and left 3,000 families without shelter across Kalehe territory in South Kivu province, OCHA said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The region is already hosting thousands of people displaced by fighting in nearby North Kivu province.

Torrential rains have killed hundreds of people this month throughout the Great Lakes region, including at least 129 last week in neighboring Rwanda and scores in Uganda.

Congo’s President Felix Tshiskedi declared a national day of mourning for the victims.

