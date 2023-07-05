(Bloomberg) -- China has blamed flooding in a major southwestern city for the deaths of 15 people, amid extreme weather in the world’s No. 2 economy that also includes record heat waves.

The deaths all occurred in one area of Chongqing, state broadcaster China Central Television reported Wednesday, without providing more details. President Xi Jinping ordered the government to coordinate disaster monitoring and relief efforts, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The flooding followed heavy rains that caused direct economic losses of more than 227 million yuan ($31.3 million), CCTV said. Local authorities also said a railway bridge in a mountainous area of Chongqing, which has a population of some 30 million, collapsed on Wednesday morning.

In mid-June, China’s emergency authorities warned the nation faced a “complex and severe” situation in flood-prevention efforts and urged local officials to watch out for related risks due to heavy rains.

Also: Monday Was the Hottest Day Ever as Global Temperatures Rise

China is already bracing for more extreme heat this summer after a record spell of high temperatures and expectations that an earlier-than-usual surge in electricity demand will put more pressure on the grid.

The National Climate Center said Monday that China has experienced the largest number of days when the average temperature hits 35C (95F) or higher this year through June. Those records go back to 1961. More heat waves are forecast in July and August, when temperatures across much of the nation will be as much as 2C higher than usual, it said.

High temperatures in the north threaten to impact the output of crops including wheat, corn, soybeans and cotton.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.