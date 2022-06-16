(Bloomberg) -- Floods stopped infant formula production at an Abbott Laboratories’ facility less than two weeks after the major supplier got back up and running following contamination concerns, but the US Food and Drug Administration said there will be enough of the product for babies to meet demand.

Heavy storms around Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan, plant overwhelmed the city’s storm-water system, flooding parts of the factory, the company said in a statement Wednesday evening. The facility had just reopened earlier this month after an FDA inspection that began in February found unsanitary conditions. The inspection was prompted by a federal investigation into four babies who became ill after being given formula made there, two of whom died. The problems at Abbott led to major supply shortfalls, leaving many parents unable to find formula on store shelves.

Abbott was focusing production efforts on the specialty formula EleCare, one of three infant products recalled in February on safety concerns. Abbott will assess the damage caused by the storms and re-sanitize the plant. The company said it expects the work will delay distribution of new product by a few weeks.

“Based upon historical demand and current projections, Abbott has ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs for these products until new product is available,” the company said in a statement.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf tweeted Wednesday night that there will be “more than enough product to meet current demand.”

Abbott and other manufacturers have boosted production at their factories to make up the formula shortfall, and the FDA has cleared some imported formula to be distributed in the US. There are 10 Operation Fly Formula flights scheduled to land in the US this week, importing almost 5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, the Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday in a statement.

Califf said he talked to Abbott Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford on Wednesday night. Once the company establishes a plan, FDA employees will be back in the facility to ensure it can start making safe products quickly, Califf said.

