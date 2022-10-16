(Bloomberg) -- Australian firms and the government are sounding the alarm over relentless flooding that’s threatening economic damage and even higher cost-of-living pressures for consumers.

Communities in parts of Victoria and New South Wales states have been urged to evacuate, as emergency services issue alerts about worsening floods. Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned on Monday that the damage to some of the nation’s top food-producing regions would likely lift prices at a time when inflation is already high.

“We’re talking here about some of the best growing and producing country in Australia and it has been seriously impacted, whether it’s been the destruction of crops or the inability to access some of these farmlands,” he said. “It will also have obvious consequences for the budget.”

The torrid weather currently plaguing the country looks set to continue as it moves into a third consecutive summer of La Nina, the climate phenomenon that brings heavy rain to countries including Australia and drought to regions in North and South America.

Major fruit and vegetable producer Costa Group fell as much as 16% on Monday after warning that its citrus crop has suffered due to adverse weather. Earnings from the division will land “considerably lower” than previously forecast, it said, flagging further downside risk if the extreme weather continues.

Elsewhere, Australian concrete producer Adbri Ltd. said severe rainfall was hitting volumes and costs of goods, while rising inflation was further pressuring margins. The stock plummeted as much as 20% to its lowest since March 2009 after the firm issued worse-than-expected earnings guidance.

There are also fears about the impact the flooding will have on the quality of grain on the east coast, with crops due to be collected later this year at risk of being submerged in the worst-affected areas. Wild weather last season resulted in widespread downgrades to the quality of grain, with losses estimated in the hundreds of millions in New South Wales.

READ: La Nina Three-Peat Brings $1 Trillion Risk to Global Economies

Chalmers said it was too early to gauge the full impact of the flooding on the economy, or how much it would push up prices. The Treasurer plans to deliver his first budget on Oct. 25.

Speaking during a tour of flood-affected areas in New South Wales on Monday, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said he would look into support payments for farmers who had lost crops due to recent natural disasters.

Watt said the flooding would have a “very large dollar impact” on this year’s crop outputs, but added the Department of Agriculture was still working out the exact figure.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.