(Bloomberg) -- At least 31 people were reported dead in southern Philippines as heavy rain caused floods and landslides, a government official said Friday.

“The numbers are still moving,” as rescue operations continue and reports come in, Naguib Sinarimbo, a minister at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters.

Parts of some provinces in the nation’s central and southern regions are flooded, various local media reported, as tropical storm Nalgae approaches Philippine land. The storm is maintaining its strength, the weather bureau said in its latest bulletin, warning of floods and landslides.

The Philippines is one of the most natural disaster-prone countries in the world, with an average of 20 cyclones crossing the nation annually.

