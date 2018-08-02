My morning pre-fishing reads:

Although Amazon grabs nearly half of every U.S. dollar spent on the internet, it isn’t winning the digital war on all fronts (Bloomberg)

“Flop Accounts” Are the New Teen Thing on Instagram (the Atlantic)

Beyond the crash: Politics don’t matter; market forces shape our world. So ran the dominant ethos before 2008. Adam Tooze, the author of a landmark book, says it was always an illusion (the Guardian)

The Untapped Market That’s Ripe for Activists (Institutional Investor)

Sassy, self-aware, snarky: In the Trump era, cable news banners troll in real time (Washington Post)

Push to weaken U.S. Endangered Species Act runs into roadblocks (Nature)

White threat in a browning America (Vox)

The Queer Art of Failing Better: “Queer Eye” for the capitalism-damaged and toxically masculine (the Baffler)

The Cosmic Radiation Forecast Could Be Bad for a Human Mars Mission (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Leonardo Da Vinci’s To Do List (Circa 1490) (Open Culture)

