Florence, a Category 4 hurricane now threatening the Carolinas, could cause as much as US$27 billion in damages, making it the ninth most-expensive storm to hit the U.S.

The top 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes include Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, Harvey, which struck Houston in 2017 and Maria in Puerto Rico, also in 2017.

In 2017 alone, there were 16 billion-dollar weather events in the U.S., costing a cumulative US$306.2 billion, breaking the previous record of US$214.8 billion in 2005. Here’s a list of the top 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes adjusted for inflation, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The Top 10:

Katrina (Fla., La., Miss.), 2005: US$160 billion 

Harvey (Texas, La.), 2017: US$125 billion 

Maria (Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands), 2017: US$90 billion 

Sandy (Mid-Atlantic, New England), 2012: US$70.2 billion 

Irma (Fla.), 2017: US$50 billion 

Andrew (Fla., La.), 1992: US$47.8 billion 

Ike (Texas, La.), 2008: US$34.8 billion 

Ivan (Ala., Fla.), 2004: US$27.1 billion 

Wilma (Fla.), 2005: US$24.3 billion 

Rita (La., Texas), 2005: US$23.7 billion