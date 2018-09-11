2h ago
Florence could become one of top 10 most expensive U.S. hurricanes
Florence, a Category 4 hurricane now threatening the Carolinas, could cause as much as US$27 billion in damages, making it the ninth most-expensive storm to hit the U.S.
The top 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes include Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, Harvey, which struck Houston in 2017 and Maria in Puerto Rico, also in 2017.
In 2017 alone, there were 16 billion-dollar weather events in the U.S., costing a cumulative US$306.2 billion, breaking the previous record of US$214.8 billion in 2005. Here’s a list of the top 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes adjusted for inflation, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The Top 10:
Katrina (Fla., La., Miss.), 2005: US$160 billion
Harvey (Texas, La.), 2017: US$125 billion
Maria (Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands), 2017: US$90 billion
Sandy (Mid-Atlantic, New England), 2012: US$70.2 billion
Irma (Fla.), 2017: US$50 billion
Andrew (Fla., La.), 1992: US$47.8 billion
Ike (Texas, La.), 2008: US$34.8 billion
Ivan (Ala., Fla.), 2004: US$27.1 billion
Wilma (Fla.), 2005: US$24.3 billion
Rita (La., Texas), 2005: US$23.7 billion