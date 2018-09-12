Florence’s relentless push toward the U.S. East Coast shifted slightly Wednesday, and it is now aiming its full fury at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, one of the region’s top tourist draws, with landfall forecast for the weekend.

While the storm, still 575 miles (925 kilometers) from the coast, is expected to lose wind speed the closer it gets to land, it remains a formidable threat to the entire coastline from Georgetown, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina. Peak winds at the coast could be between 100 and 120 miles per hour, short of Category 5 status.

But Frances’s huge size, potential for a 12-foot ocean surge and unceasing torrential rains still augur significant damage from the most powerful hurricane to hit the region in decades.

President Donald Trump said it may be one of the worst storms ever to strike the U.S., after getting briefed by the leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re as ready as anybody’s ever been,” he said at the White House Tuesday.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said the storm could undergo an “eye wall replacement,” which means it could weaken a bit as it comes near the coast, but at the same time it will swell in physical size.

The storm’s winds are reaching out as much as 175 miles, a sign it may devastate a broad swath of the region when it reaches land.

“What we are learning now, what we have been learning over the years, is that it is the size that also matters,’’ said Dan Kottlowski, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania.

Unlike Hurricane Hazel, which made landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border in 1954 and quickly moved through the region, Florence is coming straight on and will stick around for days, said Joel Myers, founder of AccuWeather. He said the storm is bigger than average, and pegs the potential costs at $30 billion.

“This is a slow-moving storm,” Myers said. “It is still going to be in western North Carolina on Monday.’’

In preparation for Florence, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler approved emergency fuel waiver requests on Tuesday as “extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist in portions” of the Carolinas. The waiver will remain effective through Sept. 15 to help ensure a decent supply of gasoline.

As North Carolina residents brace for the storm, shelves at a Walmart Inc. store outside Raleigh, were cleared of supplies Tuesday. An Exxon Mobil Corp. station near Raleigh-Durham International Airport had cars lined up four deep at the pumps, before they were shut off later in the day.

Here’s the latest on the storms:

Florence remains a Category 4 storm, with winds of 130 miles per hour Storm is 575 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina Tropical Storm watches and warning in effect in eastern Caribbean as Isaac approaches Tropical storm warnings remain in effect in Hawaii as Tropical Storm Olivia nears

The military is preparing to assist FEMA efforts, while insurance providers including Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and The Travelers Cos. are staging crews to move into the area in Florence’s wake.

South Carolina lifted mandatory evacuation orders for three coastal counties Tuesday as details on the storm’s path became more clear.

“This is still a very dangerous storm,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Tuesday. “We’re in a very deadly and important game of chess with Hurricane Florence.”

