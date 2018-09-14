(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, battering the region with water and wind, threatening to unleash widespread destruction and stranding some people.

The Category 1 storm carried maximum sustained winds of 90 miles (145 kilometers) an hour, menacing the coast with life-threatening storm surges and heavy rains. Landfall occurred at 7:15 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin at 7:35 a.m. local time.

