Sep 14, 2018
Florence Makes Landfall in Carolina With Destructive Force
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, battering the region with water and wind, threatening to unleash widespread destruction and stranding some people.
The Category 1 storm carried maximum sustained winds of 90 miles (145 kilometers) an hour, menacing the coast with life-threatening storm surges and heavy rains. Landfall occurred at 7:15 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin at 7:35 a.m. local time.
