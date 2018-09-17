Companies, regulators and environmental groups are waiting for record floods to recede so they can make a comprehensive assessment of damage from Hurricane Florence. Water levels, however, are headed in the wrong direction.

Rivers throughout North and South Carolina are days from cresting as the deadly storm moves northeast, according to the National Weather Service. North Carolina will be dealing with flooding for at least two weeks, said Wylie Quillian, a hydrologist at the agency’s Southeast River Forecast Center in Peachtree City, Georgia.

The Atlantic season’s first major hurricane has killed at least 17 people, according to the Associated Press. The coastal city of Wilmington was cut off by the disaster -- officials are planning an airlift -- and hundreds of search-and-rescue boats cruised inundated streets in the state’s sodden east Sunday. About 708,000 customers were still without power in the Carolinas and Virginia, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Officials don’t yet know how hard the storm hit the region’s farms or how long it will take to restore power. They don’t know the extent of any environmental damage from a Duke Energy Corp. coal-ash spill and a wastewater discharge in Wilmington. Nor is it clear whether efforts to drain waste-processing facilities for North Carolina’s massive hog industry succeeded before rainfall that reached 40 inches in places.

In the Sky

“There’s a lot of damage in the hardest hit areas,” David Fountain, Duke Energy Corp.’s North Carolina president, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s really going to take a while for the floodwaters to recede so that we can get in and conduct our damage assessment.’’

North Carolina had more than 1,000 search-and-rescue personnel out with more than 2,000 boats and 36 helicopters that were either in the air or available to help stranded residents, Michael Sprayberry, the state’s director of emergency management, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the death toll could rise alongside the "angry waters."

The dead range in age from 7 months to 81 years. Five were killed when their vehicles lost control on flooded roads, a mother and her baby died when a tree fell on their Wilmington home and a couple perished from carbon-monoxide poisoning after using a generator inside their coastal South Carolina home as the storm lashed the region.

Florence’s remnants were about 125 miles (200 kilometers) west-southwest of Roanoke, Virginia, at 5 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm, now a tropical depression, is expected to move toward the northeast before accelerating and moving eastward on Tuesday. Parts of the Mid-Atlantic as far north as southern New York and New England are set to receive additional rainfall, and a few tornadoes are possible in the region stretching from northeastern South Carolina to southern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Rainfall totals for southeast North Carolina will probably be close to 40 inches (102 centimeters) and 20 inches elsewhere in the region. More than 30 rivers in North Carolina have flooded and at least 14 are at “major flooding” level, according to the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network website.

The cost of the damage is expected to reach $15 billion for North Carolina, $2 billion for South Carolina and $1 billion elsewhere, said Chuck Watson, a disaster researcher at Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia.

Flooded Farms

The state’s 4,000 hog lagoons are holding out, even though huge swaths of farmland in the state’s eastern corner are underwater, Governor Roy Cooper said. The lined earthen pits that hold treated waste had been a major environmental concern as the flood waters rose.

“We are closely monitoring hog lagoons, and we haven’t had any reports of issues,” Cooper said in a media briefing Sunday.

However, some experts cast doubt. The counties most severely affected by Florence are major farming areas, with some barely above sea level, said Professor Mark Sobsey of the environmental sciences department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality plans to try early this week to inspect the damaged Duke Energy landfill in Wilmington near the Cape Fear River, spokeswoman Megan Thorpe said. A breach spilled about 2,000 cubic yards of coal ash -- enough to fill about two-thirds of an Olympic-sized pool -- which can carry arsenic, mercury, lead and selenium.

Duke’s Fountain said the company is confident most of the material was contained and “in the safety of the public and the environment.’’

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has received “unverified reports” of wastewater releases from sewer-main breaches and other systems, but can’t conduct its own assessment yet, the agency said Sunday. In Wilmington, an estimated 5.25 million gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into the Cape Fear from a treatment plant when two generators failed Friday.

Still Rising

Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental watchdog group, hopes to conduct an aerial survey to assess waterways for toxic spills from lagoons. More than 60 swine operations house more than 235,000 hogs that generate almost 202 million gallons of waste per year within the coastal floodplain, according to the group.

South Carolina is waiting for the deluge to drift downstream from its northern neighbor. The water “is coming our way,” McMaster said in a briefing Sunday.

“The question is, how high will the water be, and we just do not know,” he said.