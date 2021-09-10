(Bloomberg) -- Florida reported 2,448 additional Covid-19 deaths in its latest weekly report, the most ever in a similar period.

The daily average rose 4% to 350, according to calculations based on the report. That would surpass the high for the entire pandemic in Johns Hopkins University data. The state’s figures are based on when the death was reported, not when it occurred.

People 65-and-over accounted for 62% of the fatalities reported for the week ending Thursday. Over the entire pandemic, Florida seniors represent 78% of deaths.

Deaths are a lagging indicator. Cases among Florida residents fell 23% to 100,012 for the week, the report showed. The rate of positive tests fell in every age group, but it remains highest among 12-19 year-olds.

The number of Covid fatalities among children under 16 rose to 17 from 13 last week. Ten of the 17 have been announced since the beginning of Jul

