(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged a federal appeals court to let stand legislation requiring ex-felons who are otherwise eligible to vote to pay all their court fees and victim restitution before they can cast ballots -- a law that could bar thousands of people from the polls in the swing state.

Several of the judges grilled the state’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, about how the law doesn’t amount to unconstitutional discrimination against poor people, and what it says about Florida that that the state wasn’t able to inform many ex-felons -- including plaintiffs -- how much they owed, effectively preventing them from paying the fees and restitution so they could vote.

“It tells me Florida did not get its act together as quickly as it hoped, to be sure, but I’m here to tell you Florida has gotten its act together,” Cooper said, adding that when there’s doubt about how much an ex-felon may owe the situation is resolved in the individual’s favor.

While Florida voters in 2018 lifted a ban on voting for more than a million ex-felons, DeSantis, a Republican, last year signed into law a bill that imposed limits on the measure, including those at the center of the litigation. The case could impact the 2020 presidential election because President Donald Trump won Florida by a margin of 1.2%.

A full “en banc” panel of judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta heard arguments by video-conference Tuesday. Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center won a ruling striking the law down in May.

During the hearing, Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan pressed Cooper about whether he believes felons have a fundamental right to vote.

“Your honor, I don’t actually believe it is fundamental,” Cooper said. “I think the state could decide going forward that felons cannot vote.”

