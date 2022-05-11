(Bloomberg) -- One of the lead lawyers for victims of a South Florida condominium collapse said settlements amounting to almost $1 billion were reached with defendants including a luxury developer and various insurers to compensate those affected in the disaster.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed June 24 and 98 people were killed. Dozens of individual apartments were destroyed.

Harley S. Tropin, the lead lawyer representing the victims, said he announced the $997 million settlement at a court hearing Wednesday. He said the deal was cobbled together through multiple settlements that were reached within weeks or hours of the hearing.

Tropin declined to say how much each defendant agreed to pay.

The settlements must be approved by a judge.

The collapse of the building triggered multiple lawsuits and prompted state and federal investigations.

