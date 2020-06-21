(Bloomberg) --

Florida reported 97,291 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up 3,494 from a day earlier when the state registered its most new cases.

Total cases rose 3.7% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.5% in the previous seven days. The state reported a 4,049 cases on Saturday.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,161, an increase of 0.5%, the state health department reported.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 98, or 0.8%, to 13,037.

The new rate of people testing positive fell to 11.89%, from 12.36% on Saturday, 9.97% on Friday and 8.8% on Wednesday.

