5h ago
Florida Covid-19 Cases Rise 3.7%, Above 7-Day Average 3.5%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Florida reported 97,291 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up 3,494 from a day earlier when the state registered its most new cases.
Total cases rose 3.7% in the past day, compared with an average increase of 3.5% in the previous seven days. The state reported a 4,049 cases on Saturday.
Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,161, an increase of 0.5%, the state health department reported.
Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 98, or 0.8%, to 13,037.
The new rate of people testing positive fell to 11.89%, from 12.36% on Saturday, 9.97% on Friday and 8.8% on Wednesday.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.