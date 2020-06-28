(Bloomberg) --

Florida reported a total of 141,075 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, up 6.4% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. New cases declined to 8,530 from a record 9,585 on Saturday.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,419, an increase of 0.9%, according to the report, which includes data through Saturday. Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose 0.8% to 14,244.

Florida along with Texas, Arizona and California are reporting sharp increases in cases, prompting officials to slow business reopenings. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Friday closed popular beaches for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The five-day suspension starting July 3 would be extended “if conditions do not improve,” Gimenez said in a statement.

The median age of cases among Florida residents rose to 36, from 34 the previous day. The new rate of people testing positive for the first time was 12.4% on Saturday, compared with 12.7% on Friday.

