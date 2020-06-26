(Bloomberg) -- Florida reported 122,960 Covid-19 cases on Friday, up 7.8% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 4.1% in the previous seven days. The one-day increase of 8,942 was the most ever.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,366, an increase of 1.2%, according to the report, which includes data through Thursday.

Seen on a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 33,212, the highest level ever, and about seven times the rate when the state started reopening on May 4.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 212, or 1.5%, to 13,987. On a rolling seven day-basis, they reached 1,213, the highest level since at least May 1.

The new rate of people testing positive for the first time climbed to 13.1% for Thursday, from 8.9% on Wednesday.

The median age of cases among Florida residents was 34, the same as the previous day.

(Updates with hospitalizations.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.