Florida reported a total of 132,545 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 7.8% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 4.6% in the previous seven days. The one-day increase of 9,585 was the most ever.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,390, an increase of 0.7%, according to the report, which includes data through Thursday.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 149, or 1.1%, to 14,136.

The new rate of people testing positive for the first time was 12.8% on Friday, from 12.9% on Thursday.

The median age of cases among Florida residents was 34, the same as the previous day.

Florida is among Sun Belt states such as Texas, Arizona and California, where cases have been spiking in the past week, prompting officials to slow down business reopenings.

Florida on Friday banned drinking inside bars, and Texas went a step further, shutting all such establishments. Miami is shutting its beaches to try to stem the spread of Covid-19. The White House said its focusing its attention on 16 states where cases are rising.

