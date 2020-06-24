Florida reported its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases ever Wednesday. New hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped the most in a month.

The state reported 109,014 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 5.3 per cent, or 5,508, from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 3.7 per cent in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,281, an increase of 1.4 per cent.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 256, or 1.9 per cent, to 13,574, the biggest single-day increase in numbers in a month. On a rolling seven day-basis, they reached 1,185.

On a rolling seven-day basis, new cases totaled 26,295, about six times the rate when the state started reopening on May 4.